Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 3,791 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $9,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,003,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 93.3% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,573,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $150,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,676 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 24.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,397,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,094 shares during the period. GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 107.9% during the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,486,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,420 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,624,217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,312,000 after purchasing an additional 931,930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IAU opened at $37.45 on Monday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.71.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

