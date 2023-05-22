Blair William & Co. IL Cuts Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 24.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 138,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,928 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Okta were worth $9,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,079,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,697,000 after buying an additional 237,961 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,857,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,590,000 after buying an additional 83,072 shares during the last quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deer Management Co. LLC now owns 2,729,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,200,000 after buying an additional 267,213 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,674,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,219,000 after buying an additional 1,335,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,330,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,677,000 after buying an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. 73.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OKTA shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Okta from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JMP Securities raised their target price on Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on Okta from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Okta in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.71.

Okta Stock Performance

Okta stock opened at $82.15 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $510.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 43.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.53%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,881,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $37,280.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,889.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,117 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $257,090.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,616.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,473 shares of company stock valued at $533,244 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of an identity management platform for enterprises. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.