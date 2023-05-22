Blair William & Co. IL Has $14.31 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 46,414.4% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 455,841 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $937,000 after buying an additional 454,861 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after buying an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15,691.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 305,878 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 303,941 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,885,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,840,580,000 after buying an additional 289,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 83.5% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 594,966 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $229,985,000 after buying an additional 270,780 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total value of $1,214,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,014,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,186,547.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy S. Cahill sold 2,534 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.44, for a total transaction of $1,214,900.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,014,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $478.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

LMT opened at $454.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $373.67 and a fifty-two week high of $508.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $472.29 and its 200 day moving average is $473.65.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.01 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading

