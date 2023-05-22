Blair William & Co. IL Sells 6,573 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 435,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,573 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 54,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 293,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $28.11 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $17.80.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

