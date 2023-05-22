Blair William & Co. IL Sells 6,809 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,809 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Diageo were worth $12,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DEO. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 1,258.5% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 253,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,352,000 after acquiring an additional 235,020 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diageo by 3,182.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 123,514 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Diageo by 206.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,458,000 after acquiring an additional 115,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diageo by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 770,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,898,000 after acquiring an additional 93,393 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,107,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

NYSE DEO opened at $178.81 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.58.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were paid a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. This represents a yield of 2.06%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.89) to GBX 4,890 ($61.26) in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.10) to GBX 3,700 ($46.35) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.37) to GBX 4,200 ($52.61) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,022.22.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.