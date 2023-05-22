Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Shares Sold by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC trimmed its position in Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,923 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Bloomin’ Brands were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $397,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 375,291 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 176,223 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,959,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,552,000 after purchasing an additional 32,543 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,148,000 after acquiring an additional 103,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 156,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 43,520 shares during the last quarter.

Bloomin’ Brands Price Performance

Shares of BLMN opened at $26.28 on Monday. Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.89 and a fifty-two week high of $28.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.87. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 92.23%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BLMN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bloomin’ Brands

In other Bloomin’ Brands news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 64,295 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $1,793,187.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 243,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,793,836.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Bloomin’ Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc engages in the acquisition, operation, design, and development of restaurant concepts. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments. The U.S. segment operates in the USA and Puerto Rico. The International segment operates in Brazil, South Korea, Hong Kong, and China.

