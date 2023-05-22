BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lessened its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,676 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 9,936 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.06% of BorgWarner worth $5,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,131,243 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,016,505,000 after buying an additional 570,039 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,815,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $308,206,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,023,878 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $282,712,000 after purchasing an additional 174,934 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 5.3% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,706,534 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $147,785,000 after purchasing an additional 234,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in BorgWarner by 0.3% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,839,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $120,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $46.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.14 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on BorgWarner from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

In other BorgWarner news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total transaction of $318,839.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total value of $153,150.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159,244 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,406.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 7,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.45, for a total value of $318,839.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 76,441 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,802.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,062 shares of company stock worth $1,977,233. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

