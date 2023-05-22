Borr Drilling (BORR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 18.95% and a negative net margin of 65.98%. The business had revenue of $148.60 million for the quarter.

Borr Drilling Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE BORR opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Borr Drilling has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $8.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 3.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $6.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Borr Drilling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the third quarter worth about $118,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Borr Drilling by 139.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 17,905 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Borr Drilling in the second quarter worth $93,000. 30.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BORR. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Borr Drilling from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Borr Drilling from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal.

