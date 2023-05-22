BP p.l.c. (LON:BP) Receives GBX 630.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

BP p.l.c. (LON:BP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 630.75 ($7.90).

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BP to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 660 ($8.27) to GBX 605 ($7.58) in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 590 ($7.39) to GBX 560 ($7.01) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of BP from GBX 630 ($7.89) to GBX 610 ($7.64) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BP from GBX 550 ($6.89) to GBX 650 ($8.14) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th.

In related news, insider Bernard Looney purchased 60 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of £319.20 ($399.85). In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 68 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 557 ($6.98) per share, with a total value of £378.76 ($474.46). Also, insider Bernard Looney acquired 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 532 ($6.66) per share, with a total value of £319.20 ($399.85). Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 193 shares of company stock valued at $101,581. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

BP opened at GBX 481.40 ($6.03) on Friday. BP has a twelve month low of GBX 359.20 ($4.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 570.57 ($7.15). The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 511.57 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 502.55. The company has a market cap of £84.68 billion, a PE ratio of 441.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,926.61%.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

