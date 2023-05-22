Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,133 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,568,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $927,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,857 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,210,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $736,788,000 after purchasing an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $442,656,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 261.3% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 4,467,873 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $395,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,408,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $388,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,808 shares during the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. KGI Securities upgraded Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.63.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $85.52 on Monday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 8.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

