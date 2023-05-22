Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 259,645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 122,164 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $16,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $239,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 74,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 366,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 28,748 shares during the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.20.

Insider Transactions at Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 1.0 %

In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $3,056,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 335,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,626,232.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total value of $3,056,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,626,232.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Nicolas Papadopoulo sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total transaction of $5,283,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 689,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,078,935.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 217,160 shares of company stock valued at $16,192,067 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $76.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $41.05 and a 1-year high of $78.30.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Arch Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.