Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Has $13.61 Million Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 310,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,180 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $13,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mosaic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Mosaic by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, First Command Bank grew its position in Mosaic by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Trading Up 0.5 %

Mosaic stock opened at $35.93 on Monday. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $34.46 and a 52 week high of $64.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.76.

Mosaic Cuts Dividend

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.14). Mosaic had a return on equity of 28.64% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on MOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Mosaic from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on Mosaic from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.35.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.