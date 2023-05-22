Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,720 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $12,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 6,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.17.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Down 3.4 %

AAP stock opened at $117.41 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.05 and a fifty-two week high of $212.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.47. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.55%.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Further Reading

