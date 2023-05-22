Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 86,731 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,731 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Essent Group worth $15,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 102.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,151,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 490,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,063,000 after purchasing an additional 128,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 92,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 44,467 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Stock Performance

NYSE:ESNT opened at $44.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.16. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $34.27 and a 52 week high of $45.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $256.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.57 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 73.35% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESNT. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Essent Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

