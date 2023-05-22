Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 64.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 272,606 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 106,770 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $10,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Tapestry by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 661 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Tapestry by 2,382.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 968 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tapestry in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Tapestry by 955.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $43.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $47.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 39.88%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Tapestry’s payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.29.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

