Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,475 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,148 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Diamondback Energy worth $12,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,771,852 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,622,637,000 after acquiring an additional 584,025 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,524,297 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,388,217,000 after acquiring an additional 755,625 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $408,686,000 after acquiring an additional 46,024 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,899 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $233,725,000 after purchasing an additional 170,829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on FANG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $168.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of FANG stock opened at $130.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $23.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $134.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.81. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.73 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

Featured Stories

