Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 5,102 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $10,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of RS stock opened at $244.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.81. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $160.29 and a 12 month high of $264.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Announces Dividend

Reliance Steel & Aluminum ( NYSE:RS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.67. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 21.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,211,923.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,390 shares of company stock worth $6,521,708. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of a metal distribution center. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

