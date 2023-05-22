Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Receives $44.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.88.

BFH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bread Financial from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Bread Financial in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

Bread Financial Stock Performance

Shares of BFH stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.25. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.22, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.92. Bread Financial has a 12 month low of $23.19 and a 12 month high of $55.87.

Bread Financial Announces Dividend

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $9.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $1.97. Bread Financial had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.99%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 33,711 shares of Bread Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $799,624.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,303,192 shares in the company, valued at $102,071,714.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 553,511 shares of company stock valued at $14,855,962 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bread Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BFH. Quantinno Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter worth about $224,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,142,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Bread Financial by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Bread Financial by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 120,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of payment, lending, and saving solutions. The firm also offers private label and co-brand credit cards and buy now, pay later products such as installment loans and split-pay offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

