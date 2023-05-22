Breedon Group’s (BREE) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Breedon Group (LON:BREE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BREE. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Breedon Group from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 85 ($1.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and set a GBX 75 ($0.94) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 92 ($1.15) price objective on shares of Breedon Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

LON BREE opened at GBX 337.75 ($4.23) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.68. Breedon Group has a twelve month low of GBX 243.50 ($3.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 400 ($5.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 1,055.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 87.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 72.40.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This is an increase from Breedon Group’s previous dividend of $0.70. This represents a yield of 1.94%. Breedon Group’s dividend payout ratio is 625.00%.

In related news, insider Clive Watson acquired 1,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.85) per share, for a total transaction of £1,260.72 ($1,579.26). Company insiders own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Breedon Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the quarrying, manufacture, and sale of construction materials and building products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers various aggregates, such as crushed rock, high polished stone value, sand and gravel, self-binding gravels, decorative aggregates, recycled aggregates, white limestone products, agricultural lime, granular mineral fillers, and welsh slates for use in the construction market.

