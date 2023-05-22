Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Downgraded by Barclays to “Underweight”

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BNTGY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brenntag from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Brenntag from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $16.44 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.48. Brenntag has a 1-year low of $10.37 and a 1-year high of $16.71.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. The Brenntag Essentials segment markets a portfolio of process chemicals to the industries and applications. The Brenntag Specialties segment focuses on selling ingredients and value-added services to the selected industries Nutrition, Pharma, Personal Care/HI&I(Home, Industrial & Institutional), Material Science (Coatings & Constructions, Polymers, Rubber), Water Treatment and Lubricants.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.