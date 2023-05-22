BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.63.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Securities lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at BridgeBio Pharma

In related news, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $1,855,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,132,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,511,882.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 55,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.45, for a total transaction of $857,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,656.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $1,855,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,132,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,511,882.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 434,168 shares of company stock worth $5,779,403 over the last three months. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma Stock Down 1.9 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,102,000 after purchasing an additional 15,368 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 52.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,424,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,655,000 after buying an additional 92,429 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in BridgeBio Pharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 3.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,079,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,953,000 after buying an additional 33,792 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

BBIO stock opened at $13.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.71. BridgeBio Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $19.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.59.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

