Brokerages Set Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) PT at $32.00

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Aclaris Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Manion acquired 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,310.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,310. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Aclaris Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas J. Manion bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.74 per share, with a total value of $50,310.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Monahan sold 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $183,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 151,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,098.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,800 shares of company stock valued at $554,096. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACRS. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $8.18 on Friday. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.77 and a 1 year high of $18.96. The stock has a market cap of $578.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $12.82.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.40% and a negative net margin of 312.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through the Therapeutics and Contract Research segments.

