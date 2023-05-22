Brokerages Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) Target Price at $2.26

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.26.

AVAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $1.70 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $1.00 to $1.40 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get Aveanna Healthcare alerts:

Aveanna Healthcare Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAH opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.06. Aveanna Healthcare has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aveanna Healthcare

Aveanna Healthcare ( NASDAQ:AVAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.89% and a negative return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $466.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aveanna Healthcare will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 15.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 4,286 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 7,448 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 7.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 108,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare by 35.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares during the period. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aveanna Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.