Brokerages Set Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) Price Target at $65.33

Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.33.

BANR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Banner from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Banner from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Banner from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $45.56 on Friday. Banner has a twelve month low of $41.57 and a twelve month high of $75.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 31.95%.

In related news, Director John Clarence Pedersen acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.79 per share, for a total transaction of $44,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,225 shares in the company, valued at $144,447.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Banner by 350.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Banner during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banner by 126.7% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Banner Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services and financial products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Walla Walla, WA.

