Brokerages Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Target Price at $44.20

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRNX shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $132,623.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $72,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRNX opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $24.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 52.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.

