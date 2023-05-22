Brokerages Set Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Target Price at $44.20

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.20.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CRNX shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.
Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 8,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.15, for a total value of $132,623.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at $72,675. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of CRNX opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.23 and a twelve month high of $24.58.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.75 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4,090.69% and a negative return on equity of 52.55%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
Further Reading
