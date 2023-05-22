Brokerages Set Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Price Target at $162.31

Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.31.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Dover from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dover from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 34,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $5,009,739.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 73,878 shares in the company, valued at $10,583,023.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dover Stock Down 1.0 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dover by 49,017.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,468,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,146 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Dover by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dover by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

DOV opened at $139.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.32. Dover has a one year low of $114.49 and a one year high of $160.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94. Dover had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 12.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Dover will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.93%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. operates as a manufacturer and solutions provider delivering innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy and Fueling, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Climate and Sustainability Technologies.

