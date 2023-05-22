Brokerages Set Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Price Target at C$64.67

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. ATB Capital increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Exchange Income from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

EIF stock opened at C$54.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$52.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$51.76. Exchange Income has a fifty-two week low of C$40.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.66, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.11.

Exchange Income ( TSE:EIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$543.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$491.55 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exchange Income will post 3.4371795 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.97%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

