Brokerages Set Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) PT at $265.40

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $265.40.

RACE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $182.00 to $283.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

Ferrari Stock Performance

RACE opened at $298.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $277.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $167.45 and a 52 week high of $299.22.

Ferrari Increases Dividend

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.17. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 39.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a dividend of $1.9876 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th. This is a boost from Ferrari’s previous annual dividend of $1.36. This represents a yield of 0.5%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,547,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,548,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,470,000 after purchasing an additional 988,830 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,140,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 139.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,563,000 after purchasing an additional 547,356 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,728,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,275,000 after purchasing an additional 484,782 shares during the period. 32.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

Further Reading

