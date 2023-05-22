Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target at $42.40

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.40.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,050,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,566,529.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 20,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 731,967 shares in the company, valued at $22,822,731.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,050,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 751,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,566,529.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,641 shares of company stock worth $3,773,270. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Green Plains by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 8,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000.

GPRE stock opened at $30.93 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.73. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $832.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.35 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Green Plains will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

