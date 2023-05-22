Brokerages Set Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) PT at $11.20

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.20.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HRZN. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. Horizon Technology Finance has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $13.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.11. The firm has a market cap of $366.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The investment management company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 24.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 508.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,572 shares during the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It is also involved in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

