Brokerages Set Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Target Price at GBX 1,506

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,506 ($18.87).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PSN. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($20.04) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.28) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($17.54) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Persimmon from GBX 1,469 ($18.40) to GBX 1,396 ($17.49) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Persimmon to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

Insider Activity at Persimmon

In related news, insider Jason Windsor sold 4,371 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,226 ($15.36), for a total value of £53,588.46 ($67,128.22). Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Persimmon Stock Performance

Persimmon Cuts Dividend

PSN opened at GBX 1,311.50 ($16.43) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 751.15, a PEG ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.30. Persimmon has a twelve month low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.95) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,275.82 ($28.51). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,273.87 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,314.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a GBX 60 ($0.75) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Persimmon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,770.11%.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

