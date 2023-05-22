Brokerages Set SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT at $374.37

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $374.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $370.00 target price (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,364.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 931,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,108,000 after acquiring an additional 893,639 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after purchasing an additional 420,689 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,423,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,311,000 after purchasing an additional 321,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $94,454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $295.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $293.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.42.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $943.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.37 million. Analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

