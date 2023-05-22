Brokerages Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT at $82.60

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STAA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. BTIG Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other STAAR Surgical news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.97, for a total transaction of $51,001.31. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,417.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 1.0 %

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,281,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 36.3% during the third quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 6,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 722.3% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,334 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 38,064 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STAA opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 98.89 and a beta of 1.23. STAAR Surgical has a 1 year low of $46.35 and a 1 year high of $112.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.21.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $64.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.37 million. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.81%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About STAAR Surgical

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.