Brokerages Set Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) PT at $95.65

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.65.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Loop Capital lowered Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $97.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradyne from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th.

Teradyne Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TER opened at $97.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.41. The stock has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.54. Teradyne has a 52-week low of $67.81 and a 52-week high of $112.06.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $617.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.03 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.95, for a total transaction of $99,408.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

