Brokerages Set TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) PT at $3.19

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.48.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of TerrAscend from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th.

TerrAscend Trading Up 2.4 %

TerrAscend stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. TerrAscend has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.19.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

