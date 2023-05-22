Brokerages Set TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Target Price at C$154.10

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$154.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$189.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$129.00 to C$123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$175.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of TFI International from C$171.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Performance

TSE:TFII opened at C$147.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$152.91 and its 200 day moving average price is C$149.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. TFI International has a 12 month low of C$93.63 and a 12 month high of C$173.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

See Also

