Brokerages Set The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR) Target Price at GBX 1,870

Shares of The Weir Group PLC (LON:WEIR – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,870 ($23.42).

WEIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Weir Group in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($24.43) target price on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

WEIR opened at GBX 1,815.50 ($22.74) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,824.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,797.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,209.15, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Weir Group has a one year low of GBX 1,312 ($16.43) and a one year high of GBX 2,072 ($25.96).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a dividend of GBX 19.30 ($0.24) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This is a positive change from The Weir Group’s previous dividend of $13.50. The Weir Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,024.39%.

In related news, insider Barbara Jeremiah acquired 2,500 shares of The Weir Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,809 ($22.66) per share, with a total value of £45,225 ($56,651.63). In other The Weir Group news, insider Jon Stanton sold 4,812 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,822 ($22.82), for a total transaction of £87,674.64 ($109,826.68). Also, insider Barbara Jeremiah bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,809 ($22.66) per share, for a total transaction of £45,225 ($56,651.63). 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

