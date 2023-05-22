Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Earns “Neutral” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 2,250 ($28.18) target price on the stock.
Several other research firms also recently commented on BRBY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.55) to GBX 2,200 ($27.56) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,360 ($29.56) target price on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Burberry Group from GBX 1,730 ($21.67) to GBX 2,400 ($30.06) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 2,282 ($28.59).
LON:BRBY opened at GBX 2,290 ($28.69) on Friday. Burberry Group has a one year low of GBX 1,529 ($19.15) and a one year high of GBX 2,656 ($33.27). The company has a market cap of £8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,063.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,488.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,326.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63.
In other news, insider Alan Stewart acquired 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,320 ($29.06) per share, with a total value of £49,996 ($62,628.08). 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
