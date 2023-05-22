Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,400

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,730 ($21.67) to GBX 2,400 ($30.06) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BRBY. Barclays raised their target price on Burberry Group from GBX 2,245 ($28.12) to GBX 2,360 ($29.56) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,040 ($25.55) to GBX 2,200 ($27.56) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Burberry Group from GBX 2,000 ($25.05) to GBX 2,250 ($28.18) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,282 ($28.59).

Burberry Group Stock Performance

LON:BRBY opened at GBX 2,290 ($28.69) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.82, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,488.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,326.49. Burberry Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,529 ($19.15) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,656 ($33.27). The company has a market capitalization of £8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,063.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.17.

Burberry Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44.50 ($0.56) per share. This is a positive change from Burberry Group’s previous dividend of $16.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a yield of 1.77%. Burberry Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4,684.68%.

In other news, insider Alan Stewart purchased 2,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,320 ($29.06) per share, with a total value of £49,996 ($62,628.08). Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Burberry Group Company Profile

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

