C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CHRW. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 2,424 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,397 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $100.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.60 and a 1-year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 50.56% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,690,747.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total transaction of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,646. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHRW. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

