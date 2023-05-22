C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a sell rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

CHRW stock opened at $100.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 50.56%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 7,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.57, for a total transaction of $774,369.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,691.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 16,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $1,689,166.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,939,972.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,646. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 75.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 260 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

