Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Receives $220.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.80.

Several research firms have recently commented on CDNS. StockNews.com raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.

In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,804 shares of company stock worth $60,645,997. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ignite Planners LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $216.71 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems has a 52 week low of $138.76 and a 52 week high of $219.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.24, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $207.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.92.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

