Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,416 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 76.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 78.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 958.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CZR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $43.79 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.31 and a 1-year high of $56.75.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.02 per share, with a total value of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

