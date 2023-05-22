Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target Cut to $120.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $143.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $129.50.

Shares of CPT stock opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Camden Property Trust has a 52 week low of $97.74 and a 52 week high of $147.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,234,269.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,006,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares during the period. 93.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

