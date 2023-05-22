Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $133.07 Average PT from Analysts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.50.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 9.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $961,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 14.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 17.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 93.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CPT opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $147.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

