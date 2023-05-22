Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives $133.07 Average PT from Analysts

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.50.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Camden Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.
Camden Property Trust Stock Performance
Shares of CPT opened at $106.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $97.74 and a twelve month high of $147.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.79.
Camden Property Trust Company Profile
Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.
