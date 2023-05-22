Capricorn Energy (OTCMKTS:CRNCY) Shares to Reverse Split on Tuesday, May 30th

Capricorn Energy PLC (OTCMKTS:CRNCY – Get Rating)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Tuesday, May 30th. The 33-70 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, May 30th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 30th.
Capricorn Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS CRNCY opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. Capricorn Energy has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $6.41.
Capricorn Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $2.8298 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 44.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Capricorn Energy
Capricorn Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: Senegal, UK (United Kingdom) & Norway and International. The Senegal segment focuses to have a government-approved exploitation plan. The UK & Norway segment includes exploration activities in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea, and Barents Sea as well as management of the group’s producing assets in the UK North Sea.
See Also
