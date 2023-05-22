Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,914 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 888.6% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of Cardinal Health stock opened at $85.93 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.97. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.70 and a 52-week high of $87.03.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.26. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 81.55%. The firm had revenue of $50.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 113.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cardinal Health in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.23.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

