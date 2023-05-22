Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Position Lessened by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC decreased its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,740 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Carnival Co. & worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCL. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 108,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 137,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,536 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,734,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,697,000 after acquiring an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 152,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 31,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Insider Transactions at Carnival Co. &

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 3.0 %

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.45.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $10.94 on Monday. Carnival Co. & plc has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.84.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 57.75% and a negative net margin of 32.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.65) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carnival Co. & Profile

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.