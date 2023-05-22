Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Robert W. Baird

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.84% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. William Blair cut shares of Catalent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catalent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Catalent Stock Up 15.7 %

Catalent stock opened at $37.17 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.09. Catalent has a 52 week low of $31.45 and a 52 week high of $115.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Catalent

In other Catalent news, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,676 shares in the company, valued at $283,005.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Catalent news, insider Manja Boerman sold 1,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total value of $72,097.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,414 shares in the company, valued at $718,682.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Mario Gargiulo sold 678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.86, for a total transaction of $33,805.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $283,005.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Catalent by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212,040 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Catalent by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,505 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Catalent by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,547,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,669 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,565,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,774,000. 99.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Featured Articles

