Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Shares Sold by Cim LLC

Cim LLC reduced its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Cim LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 22,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 41,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $3,114,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,308,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,941,000 after purchasing an additional 165,138 shares during the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $12.29 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day moving average of $16.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.11.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $60.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.64 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.76% and a return on equity of 34.72%. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mcenany sold 26,151 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.23, for a total value of $345,977.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,945,436 shares in the company, valued at $52,198,118.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 41,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $689,436.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $834,190.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 246,151 shares of company stock valued at $3,974,706. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome, congenital myasthenic syndromes, MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy type 3, and infantile spasms.

